Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
NORTH PHILADELHIA - A man was killed and another was wounded following a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police.
It happened on the 3500 block of Emerald Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. A weapon was recovered from the man who died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
