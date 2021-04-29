Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

By FOX 29 staff
Crime & Public Safety
NORTH PHILADELHIA - A man was killed and another was wounded following a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened on the 3500 block of Emerald Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.  A weapon was recovered from the man who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

