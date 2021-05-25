Man killed, woman critical after Queen Village double shooting

article

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were the victims of a shooting in Queen Village.

Around 11:45 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the highway on the 200 block of Bainbridge Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man in the driver's seat of a Mercedes Benz with multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

A 25-year-old woman was also found in the street after police say she had been shot in the stomach and left thigh.

MORE: Monday shootings in Philadelphia leave 4 men dead, woman critical

Both were taken to Jefferson University Hospital where the man later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim has been listed in critical condition.

Police say 11 spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk, just feet away from the driver's side door. They believe both victims were sitting inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Police say nearly a dozen shell casings were found just feet from where the male victim was shot.

Investigators say they believe the gunmen were in a vehicle that was double-parked on Bainbridge Street when one or two suspects got out and carried out the shooting. They got back into the vehicle after the incident and reversed back down Bainbridge. The vehicle was last seen heading south on American Street.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is no word on a motive or suspect at this time. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene that they believe captured the shooting.

The incident was one of four deadly shootings that police say occurred across the city on Monday.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

Police: 15-year-old shot in broad daylight in West Philadelphia

Man fatally shot inside North Philadelphia store, police say

Suspect in series of Philadelphia rapes, robberies suspected of similar crimes in 7 other states

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter