Violent night leaves multiple people dead in Philadelphia

Another violent night in Philadelphia has left multiple people dead across several neighborhoods.

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a double shooting in Queen Village late Monday night.

It happened on 2nd and Bainbridge Streets at 11:45pm. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot 5 times and a 29-year-old woman was shot twice.

Police say at least eleven gunshots were fired point blank at a car that both of them were inside.

Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital, but the man did not survive.

No word on suspect or motive.

On the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks, back, and groin. He succumbed to his injuries at 1:11 a.m.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

___

___

