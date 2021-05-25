Philadelphia violence: Monday shootings leave 4 men dead, woman critical

Gun violence claimed the lives of four people across Philadelphia on Monday during a violent 12-hour span.

The first deadly shooting came just before 1 p.m., when police responded to the One Stop Deli on the 2800 block of North 25th Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 29-year-old DeShawn Talley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Medics pronounced the Talley dead at the scene a short time later.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to another report of a person with a gun on the 4900 block of Charles Street. Police found 31-year-old Randy Davalos suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and left leg.

Davalos was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he later died.

Later Monday evening, around 10:40 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue. Responding officers found 28-year-old Troy Coward in the second-floor hallway with gunshot wounds to the lower back, buttocks, and groin. He succumbed to his injuries at Temple University Hospital shortly after 11 p.m. The investigation into Coward's murder is ongoing, but police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Philadelphia police also responded to a double shooting on the 200 block of Bainbridge Street in the city's Queen Village neighborhood at 11:44 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man and woman were shot as they sat inside a vehicle on 2nd and Bainbridge Street.

Officers found a 38-year-old man in the driver's seat of a Mercedes Benz suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, and a 25-year-old woman in the street with gunshot wounds to the leg and stomach.

The male victim later died, and the woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Police believe both were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and say shell casings were found on the sidewalk next to the car.

The investigation into all four incidents is ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday night, Philadelphia police have reported 206 homicides so far in 2021, a 40% increase over this time last year.

