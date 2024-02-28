Man ran into corner store for help after being shot in North Philadelphia: police

A possible drive-by shooting ended with a man running into a nearby corner store with critical gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing shots being fired at 19th and York streets around 3:30 a.m.

A man in his 20s was found shot in the chest and leg inside a corner store a short time later.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the man ran into the corner store for help after what they believe to be a random drive-by shooting.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition as he was undergoing surgery.

No word on suspects at this time.