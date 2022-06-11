Man shot 7 times in morning shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man suffered several gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot two times in the groin, three times in the right leg and two times in the left arm, according to police.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.