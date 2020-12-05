Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in East Germantown

article

A young man is dead after police say he was shot several times during an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon in East Germantown.

Officers responded to CVS Pharmacy on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot at least three times when someone tried to steal his car.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Einstein Medical Center by police. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Investigators are working to determine the events surrounding the deadly carjacking.

