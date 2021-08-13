3 stabbed, 1 killed, overnight in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say three people were stabbed in separate incidents overnight in Philadelphia, including a woman who was fatally wounded in Kensington and a man who was stabbed nearly a dozen times at a Center City PATCO station.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department say a 38-year-old woman was killed on the 3000 block of A Street just before 1:30 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody following the deadly incident, according to investigators.

Police have not said what sparked the stabbing. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Earlier in the night, officers responded to a Wawa in West Mount Airy for reports of a stabbing inside the popular convenience store. Around the same time, police in Center City said a man was stabbed 11 times at a PATCO station on 15th and Locust Street.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Police say the man stabbed in Center City remains in critical condition.

