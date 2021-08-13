Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County

3 stabbed, 1 killed, overnight in Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

3 stabbed, 1 killed, overnight in Philadelphia, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to three different stabbings overnight, including a deadly incident in Kensington and a stabbing inside a Wawa.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people were stabbed in separate incidents overnight in Philadelphia, including a woman who was fatally wounded in Kensington and a man who was stabbed nearly a dozen times at a Center City PATCO station.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department say a 38-year-old woman was killed on the 3000 block of A Street just before 1:30 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody following the deadly incident, according to investigators. 

RELATED HEADLINES

Police have not said what sparked the stabbing. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Earlier in the night, officers responded to a Wawa in West Mount Airy for reports of a stabbing inside the popular convenience store. Around the same time, police in Center City said a man was stabbed 11 times at a PATCO station on 15th and Locust Street.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Police say the man stabbed in Center City remains in critical condition.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter