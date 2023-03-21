Man shot in the chest during daytime shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

Police say one man is fighting for his life after he was injured in a daytime shooting in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Minutes before 3 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of North Yewdall Street for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they located a 40-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

MORE HEADLINES

Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where authorities say he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.