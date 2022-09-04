Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

article

A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and back.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where the victim was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but haven’t found any weapons and no arrests have been made.