Man shot nearly a dozen times during hail of gunfire in West Oak Lane, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot nearly a dozen times during a shootout Monday night in West Oak Lane.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that at least 35 shots were fired on the 7700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man shot 11 times in the back and torso. Officers drove the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Authorities are still unsure of how many gunmen were involved in the shootout. It's believed the victim lived on Cedarbrook Avenue, according to police.
Small said nearby security cameras captured part of the shooting and two suspected getaway vehicles.
"Hopefully, these other cameras recorded other angles that can help us with this critical shooting investigation," Small said.
___
