Expand / Collapse search

Man who was shot on South Philadelphia street in critical condition

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:57AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Man in critical condition after police say he was shot in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police say the 39-year-old was shot on the 6300 block of Greenway Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, according to police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

No further information was available at this time, however an investigation is underway.