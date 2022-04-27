Man who was shot on South Philadelphia street in critical condition
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Police say the 39-year-old was shot on the 6300 block of Greenway Avenue around 10:50 p.m.
He was found with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, according to police.
He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
No further information was available at this time, however an investigation is underway.