Man struck in the eye while sitting in car during double shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were injured when gunfire erupted on the streets of North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
Police say a 44-year-old man armed with a gun was sitting in a car when he was shot in the eye.
A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the leg outside the car.
Several bullets also struck at least three other vehicles in the area.
The double shooting erupted near Broad and Poplar streets around 1 a.m. in what police say may have been a shootout.
Both men are said to be in stable condition.
Police have yet to release any information on suspects.