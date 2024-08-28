Man turns himself in after woman shot outside Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

article

A 61-year-old woman was injured when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting, and now police say the suspect is in custody.

Ronald Kling, 26, is charged with Aggravated Assault, PIC, Terroristic Threats, REAP, Simple Assault and related offenses.

Police say he shot a woman in the leg during a verbal dispute outside a Wells Fargo bank on Bustleton Avenue Monday morning.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Kling drove off, before surrendering to detectives the next morning, according to authorities.

A witness told FOX 29 that her friend had stopped at the bank before taking her child to school, and apparently bumped her door into the car parked next to her.

"The lady in that car got out of the car, and she said, ‘Lady, you hit my car?’ And she said, ‘What are you going to do about it because you don’t know how to park. You parked wrong.’" said Gladys Sylvain.

Then, Sylvain says a man got out with a gun and said, ‘Yea I’m shooting you.’"