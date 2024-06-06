Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for attack on woman pushing child in stroller in Delaware County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 6, 2024 7:26am EDT
In Delaware County, police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman pushing a child in a stroller.

COLLINGDALE, Pa. - A woman was on an afternoon walk with a child in a stroller when police say she was suddenly ambushed by a man who is still on the loose.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Chester Pike and Pine streets in Collingdale around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a man attacked a woman pushing a baby stroller. She suffered minor injuries, and the child was not injured.

Multiple men tried to chase the suspect when he fled, but lost him in a wooded area.

Police from several agencies set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect, but they were also unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.