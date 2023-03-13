Man wanted for attempted murder in Boston captured at Philadelphia International Airport

From the beaches of Jamaica to the back of a cop car, officials say a wanted criminal's vacation took quite the turn in Philadelphia last week.

Reginald Junior Galette, 24, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when he arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

The Massachusetts man was on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, when the National Targeting Center identified him as a suspect in a Boston arrest warrant, and placed him on alert.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was taken into custody after being referred to a secondary examination by a self-help passport kiosk.

Galette was wanted by the Boston Police Department for felony attempted murder, assault and firearms charges. He was turned over to Tinicum Township police officers.