Man wanted for murder of victim found shot near St. Joseph's University: officials

A man died after he was found on the side of the road just outside St. Joseph's University Sunday night, and now police are on the hunt for his killer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyreese Quinerley, 39, for the murder of 39-year-old Jefferson Shackford.

Officials say Quinerley initially called police himself, saying he stopped to help Shackford after almost hitting him with his vehicle.

Police allowed him to leave the scene in an encounter recorded on the officer's bodywork camera.

EMTs then found gunshot wounds on Shackford's side and arm. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage later showed Quinerley "driving erratically and speeding" before stopping at a red light at City and Cardinal avenues around 11 p.m.

Officials say he got out, fired two gunshots into the vehicle, dragged Shackford out of the van, then placed him on the sidewalk.

A cell phone belonging to Quinerley was found about 30 feet from where Shackford was found.

"Call detail records showed that the cellphone recovered on Shackford’s body had been communicating multiple times on April 13, 2024, with Quinerley’s cellphone," the District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Phone records also showed a call with a woman, who confirmed to police that Quinerley and the victim knew each other "from the neighborhood."

Quinerley also called Shackford "Creek" multiple times during the initial 911 call, according to officials.

"Shackford went by the name "Creek" and had a tattoo of ‘King Creek’ on his stomach," the DA said.

Police are now searching for Quinerley, who is being charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 225 pounds, and was last seen driving a green Chevrolet Express van with PA license plate number MCR4673.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911."