Man wanted for punching victim unconscious on North Philadelphia street: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify an aggravated assault suspect wanted for an incident last month.
It began when the suspect and victim exchanged words on the 800 block of North Broad Street on October 31.
Police say the suspect then punched the victim one time, knocking them unconscious.
The victim suffered a broken jaw and multiple facial injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.