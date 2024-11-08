Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Monroe County, Lower Bucks County, Carbon County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Somerset County, Camden County, Salem County, Warren County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County

Man wanted for punching victim unconscious on North Philadelphia street: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 8, 2024 7:08am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify an aggravated assault suspect wanted for an incident last month.

It began when the suspect and victim exchanged words on the 800 block of North Broad Street on October 31.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the suspect then punched the victim one time, knocking them unconscious.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and multiple facial injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.