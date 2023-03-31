Mantua double shooting kills 1 man and injures a second man, police say
MANTUA - A 31-year-old man is dead and a second man is hospitalized after they were both shot on a Mantua street.
Officials said 16th District officers responded to the 3500 block of Wallace Street Friday night, just before 7:30, on the report of a shooting, in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.
Officers found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, when they arrived. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.
Police found the 31-year-old man had been shot in the chest and the back of the head. He was rushed by police to Presbyterian where he died from his injuries.
Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting death, but say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.