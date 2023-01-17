Atlantic County man wanted for 2022 murder in Egg Harbor Township

Authorities in Mays Landing announced on Tuesday that a man has been indicted in connection with a homicide in Egg Harbor Township last year.

On August 19, 2022, officers responded to Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township for reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Charles Wynn, who was subsequently pronounced dead.

Investigators now say Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing has been indicted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Toulson is not in police custody and authorities advise anyone who may see him in public to not approach him and to immediately call police.

Authorities say they are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.