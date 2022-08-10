Meet Me on South Street: Initiative hopes to bring new life to iconic street after whirlwind of tragedy

South Street has long been the spot for a unique Philadelphia experience, however recent tragedies have hit businesses hard as crowds continue to dwindle.

"Meet Me on South Street" aims to bring back the famous thoroughfare's vibrant spirit with special deals amid a string of recent tragedies, including a fire at the famous Jim's Steaks, a deadly mass shooting and a pandemic.

Every Thursday in August, dozens of restaurants, bars and shops will offer promotions as part of the new initiative. Each week will also feature a unique theme: "Treat Yourself" on August 11; "Nerdy" on August 18; and "Iconic South Street" on August 25.

"Treat yourself to something fantastic; treat yourself to an experience you've never had before or one of your favorites," says Marketing Manager Sarah Cowell.

Cowell says businesses are looking to turn things around, and remind everyone "how fantastic South Street is."

Although only three days remain, Cowell says they hope to expand the initiative and continue to support South Street businesses.

For a list of all participating business and featured promotion, visit the "Meet Me on South Street" website.