Meth lab explosion sparks house fire in Bucks County: police

A house in Warminster Township went up in flames last month, and police say a meth lab in the basement was the cause.

Crews began to fight an active fire inside the walls when they responded to a house on the 700 block of Lillian Lane on May 20.

Smoke was found in the basement bathroom, along with a carpet full of water.

The fire marshal later determined that someone tried to make methamphetamine utilizing a "one-pot" cooking method in the bathroom.

The meth lab exploded, which then caused the fire, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania State Police Meth Lab Team dismantled what was left of the lab.

No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate.

