Michael White receives 2 years probation on tampering charge

article

Michael White, who was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of real estate agent Sean Schellenger, was sentenced to two years probation on a tampering charge Thursday morning.

A jury ruled in Oct. that White, 22, acted in self-defense when authorities say he fatally stabbed Schellenger, 37, during an argument at the scene of a minor traffic dispute in Center City in July of 2018.

Right to left: Michael White, 22, has been charged with the murder of real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing death of Sean Schellenger

Vigil held for slain real estate developer Sean Schellenger

Advertisement

Prosecutor moves to drop murder charge in traffic slaying

The case was originally charged as first-degree murder; however, District Attorney Larry Krasner reduced the charge to third-degree. On the eve of trial, he dropped it again to the arguably more difficult to prove voluntary manslaughter.

White was only found guilty of one count of tampering with evidence.

During the trial, the defense claimed cell phone video seemed to support that Schellenger was first to attack the knife-wielding White.