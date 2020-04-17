Montgomery County woman charged with murder in stabbing death of boyfriend

article

A Montgomery County woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, prosecutors say.

Caitlin Celina Mauras, 21, was taken into custody Friday after investigators say she stabbed 24-year-old Jaylin Thomas in the neck at the couple's Pottstown apartment.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex on the 300 block of North Charlotte Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Officials pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE: Crime & Public Safety

A joint investigation revealed that the couple were arguing about the contents of Thomas's cell phone when Mauras allegedly went into the kitchen and returned to the living room with a knife, which she swung at the victim, cutting his neck.

Mauras was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and related charges.

This homicide is the second domestic violence related death in Montgomery County this week. The alleged killing comes a day after Montgomery County officials reported an 8% to 9% increase domestic violence incidents this year.

Advertisement

___

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Advocates provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

CLICK HERE https://www.thehotline.org/is-this-abuse/ for the warning signs and risk factors of domestic violence.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP