More charges brought against former New Jersey baseball coach accused of sexually assaulting preteen

A former New Jersey baseball coach and landscaping business owner accused of sexually assaulting a preteen is facing additional charges after four more victims came forward.

Thomas Bianco, 20, was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and child endangerment of a 12-year-old, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was allegedly assaulted on multiple occasions in Bianco's car, prosecutors said.

Over the next two days, Bianco was charged with more than a dozen counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child, as well as invasion of privacy and promoting obscene material to a minor after four 13-year-old victims came forward.

Bianco had been a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League. He also employed minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC.

Bianco is being held at Camden County Correctional Facility where he will await a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Mar. 1.

