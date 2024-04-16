Expand / Collapse search

More than 20 wildfires sparked by train burning in South Jersey township: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 8:18am EDT
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to more than 20 wildfires over a 10-mile stretch in Camden County this week.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently responding to several wildfires over a 10-mile street in Winslow Township.

More than 20 wildfires are burning in the area from Berlin-Cross Keys Road to the Ancora State Hospital.

Officials say the fires were sparked by a passing train.

They were mostly contained as of Monday night, and no buildings or other structures are in danger.

No roads have been closed as crews continue to contain the fires.