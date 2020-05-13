Murphy reopening New Jersey businesses for curbside pickup starting Monday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that starting next week nonessential businesses can reopen for curbside pickup and nonessential construction projects can resume statewide.

Murphy said Wednesday that businesses, which have been shuttered since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, can open for people to pick up goods starting at 6 a.m. Monday under a new executive order.

Murphy said the state’s coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn’t in the clear yet.

New Jersey's coronavirus case total rose to 141,560 with 9,702 related deaths on Wednesday.

