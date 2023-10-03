Nearly 100 cats and kittens rescued from breeder in Lancaster County: PSPCA
LANCASTER, Pa. - A large group of adorable cats are on the road to recovery, and hopefully happy homes, after officials say a breeder was busted in Lancaster County.
Pennsylvania SPCA says 92 cats and kittens, mostly ragdoll breed, were removed from a home on Northbrook Drive last week.
"The conditions were filthy, leaving some of the cats fur caked with litter, their noses and eyes full of discharge, and all exposed to ringworm," PSPCA said.
Officials say the breeder was treating the illnesses himself, instead of taking them to a vet.
The rescue came after tips from two people who purchased from the breeder, and said their kittens were diagnosed with ringworm, upper respiratory infection, or both.
One of the kittens was rushed to the hospital with a 104.4-degree fever, according to the PSPCA.
Officials say a search warrant was issued after the breeders ignored cruelty code warnings. Animal cruelty and neglect charges are pending an investigation, officials say.
All the cats will be made available for adoption after undergoing treatment.