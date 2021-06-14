Police hope revolver recovered from accused killer Keith Gibson could hold answers to other cases

New details on the evidence trail police are trying to link to accused killer Keith Gibson. His .357 revolver could hold some answers in at least six murder cases in two states.

Neighbors on the 2700 block of North Corskley Street remember 54-year-old murder victim Christine Gibson fondly. They also remember her son accused killer Keith Gibson.

One neighbor told FOX 29 Dave Schratwieser the last time she saw Gibson, he was wearing boxing gloves and running up and down the street without shoes.

"She was very nice, stayed to herself, helped the community, always wanted to work on the block," one neighbor said.

Neighbors who asked not to be identified spoke out Monday just days after 39-year-old Gibson was arrested and crime scene investigators showed up at the house where he lived after his mother was shot to death back in February.

Inside the home, police sources say homicide investigators found evidence that could link Gibson to one or more murders in Delaware, including the shooting death of Elsmere phone store manager and mother of two Leslie Basilio.

Meanwhile, experts at the city's crime lab are analyzing ballistic evidence from the revolver recovered when Gibson was arrested last week for the gunpoint robbery of a Delaware Rite Aid.

They're trying to determine if the gun was the same one used in last week's murder of Dunkin' manager store manager Christine Lugo, the murders of two men inside the Al Madinah Trading Shop on Germantown Avenue last January and the murder of Gibson's own mother inside her East Falls office in February.

"At that point, we could not link him to the murder and he was sent back to Delaware in custody and got out of custody sometime in March," Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

RELATED:

Keith Gibson facing charges in Dunkin' killing, police release details on other suspected crimes

Suspect in custody in connection to deadly robberies in Philadelphia, Delaware

SUV belonging to Metro by T-Mobile store employee killed in robbery found in Philadelphia area

Woman killed during Fairhill Dunkin' robbery, reward offered in search for suspect

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter