New Jersey man charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal, injured son

A New Jersey man is facing charges in a deadly crash that killed a Pennsylvania school principal and injured his young son last fall in Camden County.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday charged 54-year-old Azuka Ossai with vehicular homicide and a fourth-degree count of assault by auto in the Nov. 13 crash that killed 51-year-old Sean Hughes.

Hughes, who spent more than a decade as an educator in the Lower Merion School District, was the principal of Lower Merion High School.

Hughes and his young son were on their way to a soccer game in Windslow Township when investigators believe Ossai sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road and slammed into Hughes' Ford SUV.

Hughes suffered serious injuries and died later that morning, prosecutors said. His son who was in the passenger's seat sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Ossai on Thursday, nearly four months after the deadly crash. He was processed and released pending court, prosecutors said.

