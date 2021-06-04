New Jersey man pleads not guilty to fatally stabbing neighbor in brawl

A New Jersey man accused of stabbing his neighbor during a brawl last year has pleaded not guilty to reckless manslaughter and related charges.

Nineteen-year-old Zachary Latham, formerly of Vineland, has said he acted in self-defense when he killed 51-year-old William Durham Sr., a longtime state corrections officer.

Authorities have said the May 4 brawl that broke out at Latham’s home culminated a long-running feud he had with the Durham family.

Authorities have said Latham was armed with a stun gun and knives and stabbed the unarmed Durham multiple times.

He was charged with reckless manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses in an indictment handed up in February.

