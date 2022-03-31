New School District of Philadelphia superintendent to be announced Friday morning

The Philadelphia Board of Education will announce Friday which of its three finalists will be the next superintendent of Philadelphia's public schools.

Following a six-month search, the School District of Philadelphia narrowed its candidates to John L. Davis Jr., Krish Mohip, and Tony B. Watlington Sr. The new Superintendent will take over a system of 115-thousand students attending more than 200 schools.

Davis is the current Chief of Schools in Baltimore and has spent 30 years working in large urban school districts, specifically in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Mohip rose through the ranks of Chicago Public Schools and is now the Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education. Watlington is the Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools and has a well-rounded background in education.

The candidate's full biographies can be found on the district's website.

Last fall, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced that he would not seek to renew his contract and the end of his term in 2022.

"After a lot of personal reflection, I decided not to pursue a renewal of my contract and that’s my choice so I had informed the board of that choice," Hite said at the time.

Hite arrived in the city in June of 2012 when schools were being buffeted by cost-cutting and layoffs. During his tenure, the school district was returned to city control with a school board appointed by local officials.

Hite, who earns more than $330,000 yearly, will depart in August. He said he plans to remain in the region.

