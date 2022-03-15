Philadelphia Schools Superintendent search continues with Illinois educator meeting students

The search for the next head of Philadelphia public schools continues, as the school community gets a chance to learn more about candidate number two, a leader on the Illinois State Board of Education.

Krish Mohip hustles into the School District building in the early afternoon for a meeting. The Chicago educator says his view of education is simple.

"My belief is every child can learn. Every child has the ability to learn. It’s up to adults to make that happen," Mohip explained.

Mohip started his day speaking with parents in school district headquarters. Now an official on the Illinois Board of Education, he began as a kindergarten teacher in the Chicago public schools. He advanced to become a top administrator and later lead the state take-over of a troubled Ohio school system.

"It shouldn’t matter where you live. It shouldn’t matter who your parents are. It should matter that school leaders have the courage to say if it’s good enough for one, it’s good enough for all," Mohip remarked.

Along with John Davis, of Baltimore, Monday, Mohip is the second of three finalists for the job of Superintendent, who are visiting the city through Wednesday.

Some aren’t pleased with the choices.

"Start the process again, in your view?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"The Board needs to resume this search," Lisa Haver, of The Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, replied.

Haver leads a group of retired District educators, who are calling for the three, male finalists to be rejected and the search renewed. "We could not understand, in a field where the majority of teachers and administrators are women, how they could not find a qualified woman among the three finalists."

Haver also questions why none of the finalists have ties or knowledge of Philadelphia.

In speaking with students, Mohip admitted he doesn’t know much about Philly, but says he understands the challenges of big city schools.

"I do not run from challenges or the noise that comes with change or the things that are said. Because, at the end of the day, you are what gets me up in the morning," Mohip added.

