NJ bag ban begins; Locals react to SCOTUS draft opinion; Vigil held for boys allegedly shot by their mother

THE RUNDOWN:

1. New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags starts Wednesday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags begins on Wednesday as the Garden State moves to become more green.

Stores will be prohibited from handing out single-use plastic bags beginning Wednesday. Customers will be encouraged to BYOB-- bring your own bags.

The disposal bag ban is one of a handful nationwide and the only ban that includes paper bags. Governor Phil Murphy signed the ban into law in 2020.

For those ordering pick up, some stores have said they will add the cost of reusable bags to the bill. Wawa is giving out free reusable bags Wednesday morning as people adjust to the ban.

"I guess it’s good, because, like, you go to the beach and all you see is plastic bags, among other things. That’s all you see and a bunch of other trash and everything like that. So, if we eliminate one of those issues, then I’m all for it," shopper Amber Muhlbaier explained.

2. Roe V. Wade: Locals react to Supreme Court draft opinion that seeks to overturn landmark abortion ruling

Philadelphia protests erupt after a leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

PHILADELPHIA - Local leaders and concerned residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey reacted Tuesday to an unprecedented Supreme Court draft opinion that aims to overturn Roe V. Wade abortion rights.

The national uproar started Monday night when Politico reported a leaked draft opinion on the landmark Roe V. Wade and Casey decisions written by Justice Samuel Alito. Politico cautioned that the draft was written in February, and may have already been re-written. In addition, Justices sometimes change their votes.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak. And the decision has had damaging consequences," Justice Samuel Alito wrote, in the draft opinion. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

A day later, officials with the Supreme Court confirmed that the leaked draft ruling is authentic, but also states that the draft opinion "not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

3. 'Just horrific': Vigil held for 2 Pennsylvania boys allegedly shot by mother

Authorities say Trinh T. Nguyen shot her two sons, Jeffrey and Nelson, as they laid in their beds.

UPPER MAKEFIELD Twp., Pa. - A vigil was held Tuesday night for two Bucks County boys who authorities say were gravely shot by their own mother as they laid in their beds Monday morning.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was arrested Monday morning near United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing hours after the shooting that left 13-year-old Jeffrey and 9-year-old Nelson in grave condition.

Officers from the Upper Makefield Police Department were called to Timber Ridge Road around 7 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Police were told by a 22-year-old neighbor that Nguyen allegedly tried to shoot him twice in the face after she handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband whom he worked with.

According to investigators, Nguyen pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire. The 22-year-old man wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her, but she fled the neighborhood in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

4. Delaware County bear shot with tranquilizer, not captured, game warden says

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Delaware County hope to soon capture a bear that was spotted Tuesday in wooded residential areas after shooting in with a tranquilizer dart.

Pennsylvania Game Warden Jerry Czech told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that the bear has not been captured after being hit and has migrated from Upper Darby to Drexel Hill.

Authorities were previously spotted loading a bear trap with sweet treats to lure the bear, including Dunkin' Donuts doughnuts. They specifically asked residents to stay away from Kent Park and to not approach the bear.

The bear was previously spotted roaming wooded areas of Lansdowne Borough and Clifton Heights, near Creek Road.

5. Weather Authority: Rain will continue into Mother's Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the morning, but the sun will peak out during the late afternoon, bringing temperatures up into the low 70s.

Spotty showers are not out of the question for this evening as much of the Delaware Valley will see rain throughout the rest of the night with temperatures lingering in the mid 50s.

The rain will bring us into a sunny and pleasant Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s. That nice weather will not last long, though, as the rain and chilly temperatures return for Mother's Day weekend.

A trend of warm weather will follow next week after our upcoming rainy weekend.