North Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 teens injured, police say

Two teens were shot and injured in Philadelphia early Friday morning, police say.

According to authorities, officers with the 22nd District responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 24th and Ridge Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say officers found two teenagers injured by gunfire.

Officials say a 16-year-old was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old was shot multiple times, including in the back.

The two were taken to Temple Hospital, where the 16-year-old was placed in stable condition and the 18-year-old was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says another crime scene was found in the area of 24th and Jefferson, where five spent shell casings were discovered.

Authorities also say a Hyundai sedan in the area had the passenger side rear window broken and the driver's door was open.

According to investigators, the car's owner told police someone had just broken into the vehicle, which had a broken steering column.

Police are investigating to see if the two injured teens were attempting to steal the car.