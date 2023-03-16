Police: 18-year-old critically injured in Tacony daytime shooting

article

A teenager is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The broad daylight shooting happened on the 7100 block of Cottage Avenue just after 3:30 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Responding officers found the 18-year-old victim suffering from four gunshot wounds throughout the body and rushed him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police say a weapon was found at the scene of the shooting.