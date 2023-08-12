North Philly neighbors voice frustration after quadruple shooting at playground kills 2, injures 2

A quadruple shooting at a North Philadelphia playground Friday night took the lives of two men and left two others fighting for their lives. The shooting victims are all adults, but children were playing nearby when the shooting happened and neighbors are frustrated with the ongoing heightened level of violence.

It’s the latest shooting at a playground or rec center in the city – areas that are supposed to be safe spaces.

Isaac Boswell is used to the basketball court at 8th and Diamond being full of young people having fun. "We have new renovations to the park. We haven’t had any crime or anything like that in this park in years. The kids play till 9:30 or 10 o’clock and go home."

The shooting happened Friday night, around 6 p.m. Authorities say two young men were injured, while 22-year-old Nyreese Moore and 24-year-old Nassir Folk were killed.

"This young man was a good man. He was trying to take care of his family and start a family. Always with a smile on his face, always happy," Boswell commented.

The violence spilled into the neighborhood, bullets going everywhere, crashing through car windows. Police said it was surprising there weren’t more injuries.

"When that one hit the wall, that’s when I was walking toward my window," a woman named Tonya said. "The wall shook and I jumped. But, my grandkids were out here, so I had to come out."

There are several cameras on the court and police say they could see five shooters get out of a vehicle and start firing while the victims were playing basketball.

"Just stop it. There’s too many lives being taken," Tonya added.