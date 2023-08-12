Weekend turns violent as shootings break out across Philadelphia, killing 4, injuring 8

article

The weekend began violently as 12 people were shot in various neighborhoods across Philadelphia, killing four and just one person in custody.

A double shooting on East Ontario Street in Kensington Friday afternoon claimed the life of a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old. One person was said to be in custody in that investigation.

About 6 p.m., four men were playing basketball at a North Philadelphia playground when they were brutally shot, killing two and critically injuring the other two men.

Just after 8:30 Friday night, a 60-year-old man was injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia.

RELATED COVERAGE:

About two and a half hours later, a 50-year-old was critically injured after he was shot inside a North Philadelphia store.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Temple University Hospital.

There was a lull Saturday morning, but in the afternoon, just before 2, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in East Germantown.

Following that, about 2:30, a double shooting in West Philadelphia critically injured an 18-year-old male and wounded a 19-year-old man.

Police are actively investigating all of the shootings across the city.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.