North Wildwood boardwalk assault: Teens charged after turning themselves in

Two teenage suspects have been arrested and charged with an aggravated assault that unfolded weeks ago at the Jersey Shore.

The assault happened on the boardwalk in North Wildwood near 26th Street on June 8. Police have yet to release further details.

Several photos were released in a search for the suspects, who have been identified as a 17-year-old from Philadelphia and a 16-year-old from Ivyland, Pennsylvania.

Police say they were taken into custody after turning themselves into authorities.

They have both been charged on a juvenile complaint with Aggravated Assault and conspiracy offenses.

Their identities have not been released, since both suspects are juveniles.