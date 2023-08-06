Northern Liberties celebrates Philly and summer with 2nd St Festival

What started as a simple gathering of local businesses is now one of the biggest community events in Philadelphia.

"We’re down here on 2nd Street. This is our home neighborhood. Really cool day!" one festival-goer said.

The 2nd St Festival, in Northern Liberties, is back and better than ever. The festival, which is the second-largest neighborhood food and music festival in Philadelphia, was packed with patrons Sunday.

"It’s a great Sunday. Just trying to have a little Sunday funday and I like to dance!" Teagan Golden said.

Amarildo Bojko is the co-owner at Byz Empire, with his wife, and he says it’s finally starting to feel like life before the pandemic hit. "It feels sort of back to normal! It feels great, it feels phenomenal. It’s good for business, it’s good to see the people out there, happy. It feels great!"

Teagan Golden was in the wacky dancing spirit right from the start of the festival and was determined to make the best of his time at the festival.

"I’m getting some margaritas! I might go to the Horneitos, over there, and try some margaritas," Golden exclaimed.

"So, was that dancing before the alcohol?" FOX 29’s Marus Espinoza asked.

"That was before! There’s going to be a lot more after!" Golden replied.

Pups were a-plenty at the festival, as were the drink, food and merchandise options, as well as plenty of live music.

"It’s good! I didn’t realize there was going to be so much music! Which I’m about, so it’s nice there’s two stages of music. The guys that were just performing did a really great job. I like it, it’s good vibes," Amanda Garcia commented.

The calendar may be moving forward, but folks in Northern Liberties are hanging on tight to their summer.

"The city is back! Philly is back, baby! We’re here, ready to enjoy summer. Summer in the city!" a patron exclaimed.