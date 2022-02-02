Expand / Collapse search
Officer fires at teen suspect who allegedly pointed gun at police in South Philadelphia

Crime & Public Safety
A Philadelphia police officer fired and missed a teen suspect who investigators say pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer fired at a teen suspect when investigators say he raised a gun at police during a foot chase. 

According to police, officers were investigating an armed carjacking that happened on Tuesday when they approached a 17-year-old suspect on the 1400 block of Dickinson Street.

The teen ran from police and allegedly pointed a handgun at the pursuing officers. One of the officers fired but missed the suspect, and he was taken into custody. 

"We have folks out there - in this case a 17-year-old child - that has no business to have a handgun in their possession and it looked like they were willing to use it," Philadelphia Police Sargent Eric Gripp said. 

As with all officer-involved shootings, the officer who fired the gun has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

