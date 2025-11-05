Officer recovering after being shot in the arm during incident in Camden County

The Brief A Camden County police officer was shot in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted off his bullproof vest. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One person was taken into custody.



A Camden County police officer is recovering after investigators say he was shot in the arm during an incident overnight Tuesday.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of North Chesapeake and Congress roads around 11 p.m.

A Camden County police officer was struck in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted off of his bullet-proof vest, police say.

He was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person was taken into custody at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared information about the person who was taken into custody.

The identity of the injured officer has not been released.