Officer recovering after being shot in the arm during incident in Camden County
CAMDEN - A Camden County police officer is recovering after investigators say he was shot in the arm during an incident overnight Tuesday.
What we know:
Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of North Chesapeake and Congress roads around 11 p.m.
A Camden County police officer was struck in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted off of his bullet-proof vest, police say.
He was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one person was taken into custody at the crime scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not shared information about the person who was taken into custody.
The identity of the injured officer has not been released.