Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Atlantic County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Northampton County, Delaware County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Monroe County, Upper Bucks County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Gloucester County, Warren County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Camden County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Officer recovering after being shot in the arm during incident in Camden County

By
Published  November 5, 2025 6:45am EST
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Officer recovering after bullet ricochets off vest, strikes arm during incident in Camden

Officer recovering after bullet ricochets off vest, strikes arm during incident in Camden

A Camden County police officer is recovering after investigators say he was struck by a bullet that ricocheted off his bullet proof vest and struck him in the arm.

The Brief

    • A Camden County police officer was shot in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted off his bullproof vest.
    • He was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
    • One person was taken into custody.

CAMDEN - A Camden County police officer is recovering after investigators say he was shot in the arm during an incident overnight Tuesday.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of North Chesapeake and Congress roads around 11 p.m.

A Camden County police officer was struck in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted off of his bullet-proof vest, police say.

He was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person was taken into custody at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared information about the person who was taken into custody.

The identity of the injured officer has not been released.

Camden CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews