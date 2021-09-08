Officers unharmed after ambush shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say no one was hurt after a shooter ambushed officers with gunfire from atop a building Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

According to investigators, officers were called to 4400 block of Holden Avenue just before 8 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

After finding no evidence of a suspect, police say an officer was walking back to his patrol car when he heard several gunshots coming from a nearby building on North Busti Street.

The officer ducked behind his patrol for cover and saw that the rear window had been shot out, according to police.

After a SWAT team cleared the building, investigators say nearly 30 spent shell casings were found on top of a scaffolding on the south side of the building.

A witness told police that they saw a muzzle flash come from the upper level of the building during the shooting, police said.

"At this time, last night’s shooting incident on 400 N. Busti St. appears to be a cowardly assault on the lives of uniformed Philadelphia Police Officers," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "Our brave officers will not be deterred from doing their jobs by individuals who wish to destroy peaceful society."

Outlaw urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

