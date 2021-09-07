Man stable after shooting in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city.
The incident happened on the 1100 block of South 56th Street at approximately 11:11 a.m Tuesday.
A 41-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds – one to the upper left time and once in each leg. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
The victim will be taken to Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment.
A scene was held, but no arrests have been made at this time.
