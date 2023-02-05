SEPTA train evacuated, service shut down after car slips off tracks in Northern Liberties, officials say

article

A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night.

SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight.

Lines of fire and emergency and crews responded to the scene to evacuate passengers and evaluate any damage, however officials say it was not a complete train derailment.

MORE HEADLINES:

All passengers were safely evacuated from the train, and service was shut down. It is unclear how many passengers were onboard at the time, but several were seen boarding SEPTA buses below the train.

Some morning train service was affected, but authorities have yet to provide any further details.