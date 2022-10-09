Police: Man, woman critical after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight shootings in Philadelphia left a man and woman in critical condition Saturday morning.
Police say the first shooting rang out on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington just before 2 a.m.
A 37-year-old woman was found shot once in the stomach and once in the lower back. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.
About an hour later, police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 100 block of East Courtland Street in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.
He was placed in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, which is being held at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.