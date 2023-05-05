Officials: Atlantic City man found guilty of stalking, sending threatening messages to NJ judge
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An Atlantic City man has been found guilty of stalking and threatening a New Jersey judge, officials say.
After a three-day trial, a jury found Nathaniel Russell, 59, of Atlantic City, guilty of two counts of second-degree terroristic threats, one count of stalking and related charges, according to the municipal court.
Authorities say from August 2021 to April 2022, Russell left violent and threatening messages for former Egg Harbor Township Municipal Court Judge Marc Nehmad.
According to officials, Russell also stalked Nehmad for more than eight months.
His sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2023.