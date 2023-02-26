Officials: Driver who fled fatal hit-and-run accident on foot sought by Middlesex County authorities

article

Officials in Middlesex County, New Jersey, are searching for a driver who, they say, fled the scene on foot after a fatal multi-vehicle accident.

According to authorities, police responded to the intersection of routes 130 and 32, in South Brunswick, Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., for a car accident.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a woman, identified as 43-year-old East Windsor resident, Kerri Shea, had died at the location because of the crash.

Officials went on to say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash took off from the scene on foot.

Police are actively investigating the crash and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the fleeing driver. They ask anyone with information to contact Officer Bryan Sites, with the South Brunswick Police Department, at 732-329-4000 x 7485 or Detective Matthew Colonna, with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, at 732-745-3354.