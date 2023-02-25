Officials: Suspect sought after woman, 28, fatally shot in Camden County

article

A 28-year-old Camden County woman was shot dead early Saturday and police are searching for her killer.

Camden County officials said police in Lawnside responded to the 100 block of Mouldy Road just after 4 a.m., Saturday morning, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found 28-year-old Michelle Cruz at the location where she sustained a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene, according to authorities.

Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler, with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, at 856-930-5355, or the Lawnside Police Department at 856-573-6204.