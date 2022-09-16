Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood.
The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in Limerick Township, Montgomery County between Sept. 2 and 10.
Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect(s) being sought and did not share a possible motive.
No information was given about whether the explosives detonated or if anyone was hurt.
The postal service said placing explosives into a U.S. Mail depository could carry a 20-year prison sentence.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the U.S. Postal Service or local law enforcement.