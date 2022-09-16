Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood

article

Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood.

The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in Limerick Township, Montgomery County between Sept. 2 and 10.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect(s) being sought and did not share a possible motive.

No information was given about whether the explosives detonated or if anyone was hurt.

The postal service said placing explosives into a U.S. Mail depository could carry a 20-year prison sentence.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the U.S. Postal Service or local law enforcement.